Things didn't go the way Mike Davis hoped they would in 2021. The former NFL fourth-round pick made his way to his hometown Atlanta Falcons last season on a two-year deal worth $5.5 million, having played against them during his time with the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers. Davis won't get a chance to enter his contract year, however, having received a round of bad news from the Falcons only two days following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

