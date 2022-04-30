Kimble Anders to be inducted into Chiefs Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Chiefs announced Saturday that former fullback Kimble Anders will be the 2022 inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

Anders spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs appearing in 125 games with 94 starts.

His 125 games played for the team are tied for the second-most by a running back or fullback in franchise history. Anders was named to three-straight Pro Bowls following the 1995-97 seasons, becoming the first running back or fullback in franchise history to earn three consecutive trips to the NFL’s annual all-star game.

“My family and I are very excited to announce Kimble as this year’s inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Many times, the grunt work of a fullback is met with very little fanfare, but Kimble accumulated some truly remarkable stats during his career and was a key fixture in the team’s offense for a decade.

“His durability, versatility, and consistency as a rusher, receiver, and blocker made him one of the most complete fullbacks of his era. Following his playing career, Kimble embarked on a coaching career that positively impacted youth here in Kansas City as well as in his hometown of Galveston, Texas. We are looking forward to celebrating Kimble’s Hall of Fame induction at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.”

Anders accumulated 2,261 career rushing yards on 495 carries with nine touchdowns and added 369 career receptions for 2,829 yards and another nine scores.

The former fullback was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1990 and was signed by the Chiefs as a free agent in 1991.

