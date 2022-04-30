ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns trade Youngstown native back to Rams

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially traded Valley native Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams.

In exchange, Cleveland receives a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Hill previously spent six seasons with the Rams before signing with the Browns in free agency in 2021.

In his lone season in Cleveland, Hill played in 12 games. He finished the season with 2 sacks, 49 total tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, and three quarterback hits.

Hill has played seven seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, Rams, and Browns.

