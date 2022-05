Kyle Garlick hit two home runs and Max Kepler delivered three RBI to help the Minnesota Twins pick up a 9-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon. Garlick provided offense early for the Twins, hitting a home run in the first inning off Tampa starter Shane McClanahan. Although McClanahan went on to strike out 12 batters on the afternoon, Chris Archer was just as good, limiting the Rays to one run and two hits and three walks over four innings of work.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO