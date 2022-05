Rutgers defensive end/linebacker Brian Ugwu officially entered the transfer portal Friday. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher will now have three years of eligibility left to play college football elsewhere. A three-star recruit in both the 247Sports Composite and per Rivals.com, Ugwu committed to the Scarlet Knight program on signing day back in February of 2019. Former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash was the one who recruited and offered Ugwu when he was at Hillside high school. He made his collegiate debut in 2019 against Massachusetts, but ended up tearing his ACL and was passed on the depth chart while recovering from injury....

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO