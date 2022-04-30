Steelers select WR Calvin Austin in the 4th round of the NFL draft

When I did my bold NFL draft bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers, I said the Steelers would draft two wide receivers. The team needs help there so much and this group is deep. Pittsburgh proved me correct when after selecting former Georgia star George Pickens in the second round came back to draft Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III in the fourth round.

Austin brings elite speed and quickness as well as a natural ability to line up in the slot. Austin carried the passing game in Memphis and has become very good at beating double teams with precise route running.