MANCELONA — Weekday matchups so far this season for the Petoskey baseball team have been tough to come by. Luckily, the Northmen have made the most of the weekend. A week after bringing back some hardwire from the Detroit area, Petoskey stayed closer to home this past Saturday with a trip to a Mancelona baseball tournament and returned with another first place piece to add to their growing season collection.

MANCELONA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO