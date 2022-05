Had the Steelers exercised the option, Bush would have been guaranteed $10.892 million for his fifth season. Pittsburgh selected the Michigan product with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft and immediately inserted him into the lineup that following season, during which he logged two interceptions and 109 tackles in his rookie campaign. Bush tore his ACL five games into the 2020 campaign and struggled mightily in 2021 to return to form, logging just 70 tackles last season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO