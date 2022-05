Runners hit the OC Marathon course on the customary first Sunday in May for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. “It’s so good that we’re back,” said Gary Kutscher, the race director for the OC Marathon Running Festival, which included a half-marathon Sunday and a 5K and kids’ mile run Saturday. “I think it lets people know we’re getting back to normal.”

