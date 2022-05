General manager Brandon Beane was clear. The Buffalo Bills are in no hurry to reach the 90-player offseason roster limit. So after landing eight players in this year's NFL Draft to bring their roster to 76, they will not fill out the rest with only undrafted rookies. They'll be able to find enough bodies for their rookie minicamp in two weeks because teams are allowed to bring players in on a tryout basis without signing them to the roster.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO