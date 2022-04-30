ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Red Wings make clean sweep, part ways with Jeff Blashill, 2 assistant coaches

By Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3Rqu_0fPF8jnO00

The Detroit Red Wings made it official the day after the season ended: Jeff Blashill is out after seven years as head coach.

The team made it a clean sweep, including assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko in the departures.

SO NOW WHAT?: Yzerman poised to put biggest imprint on Red Wings with new coach

The move had been anticipated, as the Wings failed to make the playoffs for a sixth straight year. While that shows where they are in the rebuild, it is also unusual for a coach to retain his job after such a string of disappointments.

A QUICK REVIEW: What 3 years in charge of Red Wings shows about Steve Yzerman's plan

Blashill had just received a two-year extension three weeks before Yzerman was named general manager in April 2019. Yzerman extended Blashill at the end of last season.

The 48-year-old Blashill was 204-261-72 (with a .447 winning percentage) since being promoted in June 2015. Blashill ranks fifth in franchise history in games coached (537), behind Jack Adams, Sid Abel, Mike Babcock and Scotty Bowman. Blashill is sixth in wins.

Blashill said after Friday's finale he planned to spend the weekend watching his children's hockey and lacrosse games. He will serve as an assistant coach for the U.S. at May's World Championship.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames . Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter . Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings make clean sweep, part ways with Jeff Blashill, 2 assistant coaches

Comments / 1

Related
MLive.com

Red Wings’ draft lottery odds set

The Detroit Red Wings’ draft lottery odds did not improve or get worse following Friday’s season-ending 5-3 victory at New Jersey. The Red Wings have a 6 percent chance of winning the May 10 draft lottery for the first overall pick. They will have the eighth-best odds in...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Bowman
Person
Jack Adams
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Mike Babcock
Person
Jeff Blashill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Sweep#The Detroit Red Wings
markerzone.com

JOEL QUENNEVILLE REPORTEDLY EYEING A RETURN BEHIND AN NHL BENCH

Quenneville had quite the fall from grace; gone from multi-Stanley Cup champion to fallen idol. Once the gold standard of coaching, Quenneville now must rely on one team's good graces if he wishes to coach in the NHL, and even that may not be enough. As Strickland points out, Q...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn' podcast: Breaking down Detroit Lions' NFL draft with Dave Birkett

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, and so Carlos and Shawn welcome back Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett to break down what they liked (and didn't) on draft weekend. While the Lions were drafting, the Detroit Red Wings were moving on from head coach Jeff Blashill. However, due to Shawn's top-notch journalism skills, it lead to a preliminary discussion on how the Wings got to this point, and how they move forward.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy