It was a matchup of the two winless teams in the league with the Michigan Panthers dominating en route to their first win. Quarterback Paxton Lynch had his first start of the season, helping the Panthers get out to a quick start. The first drive of the game ended with running back Stevie Scott III scoring. Lynch then found the end zone himself, getting Michigan out to a 16-0 lead before going out of the game in the first quarter with ankle issues.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO