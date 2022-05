ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI day with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to help the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Sunday.Taylor Hearn (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in five innings for his first victory since Sept. 12 of last season.The Rangers scored all seven runs in the first three innings to go 3-4 in a homestand against last year's World Series teams — 2-1 vs. Atlanta and 1-3 against the Houston Astros. The Braves have lost two straight for the fifth time this season, their...

