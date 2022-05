The New York Mets currently have the best record in the National League, paced by excellent play from all units. The Mets have the best on-base percentage in baseball and the third best team ERA that have led to their 16-7 start. New York made the necessary signings in the offseason by bringing in the likes of Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar in addition to Max Scherzer to offset the Jacob DeGrom injury. However, the biggest development has been the Mets fielding metrics.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO