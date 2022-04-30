Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys
On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick.
Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
Below are some of the best reactions on Twitter to Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys:
Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.
Comments / 0