Here’s What’s New on Netflix in May 2022

May 2022 is just around the corner – and that means there's a sizable amount of new Netflix content on the way. That may be a good thing for the world's biggest streamer, too. Netflix will want to try and put the recent (and somewhat negative) publicity behind it, what with the streaming giant losing 700,000 subscribers since the start of 2022 (mainly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine) and its cancellation of multiple in-development projects. Presenting new Netflix movies or returning fan favorite Netflix shows to viewers, then, seems like a good move on Netflix's part.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO