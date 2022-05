(Oakland) The Western Iowa Conference Track Meet is scheduled for Tuesday. The meet is set to start at 4:00 p.m. in Avoca. Riverside girls coach Jared Hoffman says the #1 goal is to compete. “I tell the girls the three C’s of track compete, compete, compete. They’ve really been doing that this whole season. We are getting into crunch time. We’re looking to put up as many points as we can. Give it our best shot and win as many events as we can.”

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO