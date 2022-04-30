Golden Globes Boycott Continues After Publicists Meet With HFPA Leaders, NBC Yet to Commit to 2023 Telecast (Exclusive)

"It might seem like it’s been forever since TNT first branded itself as the go-to basic-cable destination for serious dramas, but the change actually happened in June 2001," says Tim Grierson. "This was during an epochal moment when HBO was starting to establish itself as a top-flight brand, producing acclaimed series like The Sopranos that offered more nudity and adult language than you could see on the regular networks. TNT — which was short for Turner Network Television in honor of founder Ted Turner, who launched the channel in 1988 — offered something that wasn’t quite as risqué. When TNT unveiled 'We Know Drama,' general manager Steve Koonin said that the new slogan was part of 'TNT’s promise to engage the hearts and minds of our viewers with dramatic programming that offers a powerful combination of compelling stories and interesting characters, mixed with excitement, action, suspense, romance and humor.'"

