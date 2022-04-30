ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Golden Globes Boycott Continues After Publicists Meet With HFPA Leaders, NBC Yet to Commit to 2023 Telecast (Exclusive)

By Jason Clark, Sharon Waxman
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fight to revive the scandal-ridden Golden Globe Awards drags on. Top Hollywood publicists who have been boycotting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association met with the group last Wednesday and Thursday in an attempt for the embattled group to win over the publicity executives with reform efforts that could restore the...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Wilmer Valderrama Teases Possible Fez Reprisal On Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Where is Fez from? No one really knows for sure, but we do know he might return to where he started in Point Place, Wisconsin. In a TV Insider interview, NCIS‘s Valderrama said on the red carpet even though he’s having a jam-packed year between starring in the CBS crime procedural’s new season and preparing for the titular role on the ABC reboot of Zorro, the Miami-born actor has not ruled out squeezing some time in to reprise his character, the fan-favorite Fez, on That ’90s Show, if time permits. “I’m a little busy now,...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Hedge Fund#Conflict Of Interest#Hfpa#Powerpoint#Zoom#42west#Rogers Cowan Pmk
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

David Hollander Out As EP Of CBS Comedy ‘How We Roll’ Following ‘American Gigolo’ Dismissal

Click here to read the full article. If CBS comedy series How We Roll is renewed for a second season, it will return without executive producer David Hollander. Production on the Pete Holmes sitcom’s freshman season has been completed but if the series gets renewed for Season 2, Hollander won’t be involved, the network and How We Roll producer CBS Studios said in a response to an inquiry by Deadline. As Deadline reported Saturday, Hollander, the developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, was let go from the reboot of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Reunites Most of the Original Cast

Most of “That ’70s Show” main cast members will be returning for its spinoff “That ’90s Show” when it comes to Netflix, TheWrap has learned. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama are among the stars of “That ’70s Show” set to make guest appearances in the upcoming spinoff as their original characters. Danny Masterson, or Hyde, will not be returning, as he prepares to go on trial for multiple sexual assault allegations.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. Last Year’s Winner: “Ted Lasso” Still Eligible: Yes. Hot Streak: For nearly a decade the Outstanding Comedy Series was a tug of war between “Modern Family” on ABC and “Veep” on HBO. Since then, neither one show nor one network has won this category more than two years in a row. Notable Ineligible Series: “The Kominsky Method” (ended); “Dead to Me” (Season 3 was not eligible) This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2022 Emmys race. The nomination...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Recalling TNT's "We Know Drama" slogan as it and TBS exit producing new scripted series

"It might seem like it’s been forever since TNT first branded itself as the go-to basic-cable destination for serious dramas, but the change actually happened in June 2001," says Tim Grierson. "This was during an epochal moment when HBO was starting to establish itself as a top-flight brand, producing acclaimed series like The Sopranos that offered more nudity and adult language than you could see on the regular networks. TNT — which was short for Turner Network Television in honor of founder Ted Turner, who launched the channel in 1988 — offered something that wasn’t quite as risqué. When TNT unveiled 'We Know Drama,' general manager Steve Koonin said that the new slogan was part of 'TNT’s promise to engage the hearts and minds of our viewers with dramatic programming that offers a powerful combination of compelling stories and interesting characters, mixed with excitement, action, suspense, romance and humor.'"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Katrina Lenk Reveals Her Character’s ‘Back Story’ Is ‘Based on True Events’

On “Ozark,” Katrina Lenk plays Clare Shaw. She’s a pharmaceutical executive struggling to keep her family’s company afloat in the midst of a scandal. Sound familiar? That’s because Clare’s backstory is partially based on true events. “Ozark” is known for its dark storylines–according to Jason Bateman who said “the blood spigot does not ever get turned off”–and this time it drew from reality.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy