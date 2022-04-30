2022 NFL draft: Watch highlights of new Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller

The Chargers got their presumed complement to Austin Ekeler with the pick of former Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller at No. 123 overall.

The first thing that stands out with Spiller is his vision. He has the eyes to find the holes and his footwork allows him to get between them quickly.

Spiller has smooth and fluid feet when changing directions.

He may not be a bruiser, but Spiller has the toughness and the ability to easily run through arm tackles and grind out extra yardage on contact.

He ran screens, flats, swings, and wheels out of the backfield, where he showed good hands and catching ability.

Spiller does lack long speed and fumbles can be an issue, as he put the ball on the ground nearly 10 times in just three seasons.

The bottom line is that the Chargers got a solid running back in the fourth round who is capable of coming in and making an early impact for them and freeing up some of Ekeler’s workload.