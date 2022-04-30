‘Boil Advisory’ lifted for Briarwood Water System

ST. TAMMANY, La. — The St. Tammany Parish announced that a precautionary boil advisory has been rescinded on Saturday.

The parish’s Department of Utilities received confirmation from the Louisiana Department of Health that test samples from the Briarwood Terrace Water System back clear and the water is safe to drink.

Residents with questions can call the Department of Utilities at (985) 276-6400.

