New Orleans, LA

‘Boil Advisory’ lifted for Briarwood Water System

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

ST. TAMMANY, La. — The St. Tammany Parish announced that a precautionary boil advisory has been rescinded on Saturday.

The parish’s Department of Utilities received confirmation from the Louisiana Department of Health that test samples from the Briarwood Terrace Water System back clear and the water is safe to drink.

Boil Water Advisory issued in New Orleans East

Residents with questions can call the Department of Utilities at (985) 276-6400.

Vicksburg Post

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE: Fireball spotted in Vicksburg spanned three states, NASA confirms

There’s no need to call the “Men in Black” to Vicksburg after all. It wasn’t an extraterrestrial life form, a meth lab gone bad or a piece of SpaceX equipment that survived re-entry to the earth’s atmosphere — the ‘loud sound’ and fireball reported in the sky Wednesday morning was a meteor, as confirmed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
