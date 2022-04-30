ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

2022 NFL draft: Chargers pick RB Isaiah Spiller with No. 123 overall selection

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Chargers have taken former Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller with the No. 123 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Spiller rushed for more than 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons and made 74 receptions over this three-year tenure with the Aggies.

At 6-foot and 217 pounds, Spiller has the vision, speed, and change-of-direction ability to become an all-down player at the next level.

Given the need to find a reliable running mate for Austin Ekeler, the selection of Spiller makes a lot of sense.

