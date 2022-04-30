ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Dallas Cowboys select Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson in round 4

By Dillon Graff
On Day 3 of the NFL draft, the third Wisconsin Badger was taken off the board when the Dallas Cowboys selected tight end Jake Ferguson with the No. 129 overall selection in the fourth round.

A four year contributor at Wisconsin, Ferguson registered 145 catches for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns during his impressive career at UW.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end was a long-time safety blanket for Badgers quarterbacks, and was known as a reliable short-yardage weapon that excelled in running short to intermediate routes.

A native of Madison, Wisconsin, Ferguson is a slightly above average athlete for the position, which was reflected in his performance at the NFL combine where he earned a relative athletic score of (6.74).

Barry Alvarez grandson started 36 games for the Badgers, and was named First-team All-Big Ten after registering a team-high 46 catches during his senior season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
