Madison, WI

Mifflin Street Block Party porch collapse in Madison

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. - First responders were called to the scene of a porch collapse at...

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: hundreds of hypodermic needles found scattered in the State Street area, witnesses observed man throwing them

MADISON, Wis. — Hypodermic needles everywhere. That’s what Mike C. said he saw on State Street Thursday afternoon. His first reaction: “What’s going on?” Mike wasn’t alone in his confusion. Madison police said they received a number of calls from people on Thursday who either found or watched a man drop needles on the ground. One witness specifically told dispatch...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
KARE 11

Why is teen suspect in Lily Peters' death being prosecuted in adult court?

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis — In Lily Peters' alleged killer's initial appearance hearing, the state outlined some gruesome details that came out from the investigation. “The statements that the defendant made to law enforcement, that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get go, when he left the house with the victim going down the trail, the state believes there's a need to protect the community,” District attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DOJ clears Eau Claire police actions during incident after which man died

MADISON (WKBT) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into the death of a 43-year-old man has determined that Eau Claire police officers acted within state and local use-of-force guidelines in the case. The investigation and autopsy revealed that Demetrio A. Jackson died of anoxic encephalopathy following cardiopulmonary arrest rather than any police actions. The DOJ’s administrative review, released Wednesday,…
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in connection with shots fired incident in Sun Prairie; 3 homes hit by bullets, police say

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Marshall man was arrested in Stoughton Friday afternoon in connection with a shots fired incident earlier this week in Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Police Department said. In a news release Friday night, police said the 34-year-old man fired multiple shots at people around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Vandenburg Street and Aspen...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

