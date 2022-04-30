ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Alex Cobb: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Cobb (groin) will start Sunday against the Nationals, Evan Webeck of...

FOX Sports

Orioles play the Red Sox in series rubber match

LINE: Red Sox -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Baltimore has gone 4-4 in home games and 7-13 overall. The Orioles have a 0-1 record in...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Orioles use Lyle’s arm, 6-run 6th to beat Red Sox 9-5

BALTIMORE, Md. — Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 9-5 Sunday. Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. The Red Sox have lost nine of 12 to drop within a half-game of last-place Baltimore in the AL East.
Reuters

Error allows Orioles to score winning run over Red Sox

Jorge Mateo scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the visiting Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. The Orioles sent Mateo to pinch run for Ramon Urias as the automatic runner at second, and with...
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
WCVB

Boston Red Sox finish 3-7 on road trip with rough loss to Baltimore Orioles

Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 9-5 Sunday. Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. The Red Sox went 3-7 on a swing through Tampa Bay, Toronto and Baltimore to drop within a half-game of the last-place Orioles in the AL East.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nearing rehab assignment

Longoria (finger) ran the bases Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria began a hitting progression in mid-April and increased his intensity this week. While the Giants haven't indicated what day the 36-year-old's rehab assignment will begin, it's possible he'll be able to make his season debut late next week or sometime next weekend.
The Baltimore Sun

As one prospect started for the Orioles, DL Hall began his path to Baltimore in High-A: ‘I’m back and I’m coming’

It took 14 pitches. The fastballs, curveballs and changeups whistled by bats. One, two, three the batters came to the plate and left again, with nothing to show for their first opportunity against left-hander DL Hall. That’s how Hall envisioned his first inning unfolding Friday, when he took the mound for High-A Aberdeen — his first start for an Orioles affiliate since suffering a ...
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
Tampa Bay Times

Rays fall behind early, can’t recover in loss to Twins

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays will limp into their most rigorous road trip of the season after Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Twins before 14,830 fans at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay (12-10) was outscored 18-4 over the final two games against Minnesota, while surrendering 27 hits. Dating to Friday, the Rays have just those four runs to show for their last 23 innings.
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Draws third straight start

Nevin will start at first base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. With Trey Mancini (ribs) idle for the second day in a row, Nevin will pick up his third consecutive start. Through his first two starts since being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk heading into the weekend, Nevin has gone 0-for-7 with a pair of strikeouts.
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches three times

Schwarber drew three walks and stole a base in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Mets. The Phillies were no-hit but Schwarber drew a walk in each of his three plate appearances. He's still batting .164 but he improved his on-base percentage to a respectable .300 through 80 plate appearances. The lefty slugger is 3-for-20 (.150) over his last seven games.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Sent to minors

The White Sox optioned Mendick to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Mendick and reliever Anderson Severino were the casualties as the White Sox needed to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men prior to Monday's deadline. The 28-year-old utility man started three straight games from April 24 through 27, but he went unused off the bench in each of Chicago's four games that followed.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Lands on injured list

Nottingham was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list earlier this week with an undisclosed injury. Nottingham hasn't played for Norfolk since April 22. The catcher has been solid with a .333/.448/.708 slash line at Triple-A after narrowly missing out on a major-league roster spot in spring training.
