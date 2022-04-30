ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Wouldn’t Be Me Without Epilepsy

By The Collegiate Staff
Cover picture for the articleMy name is Elizabeth Preston. I’m 20 years old, in my second year at Grand Rapids Community College and I will be receiving my Associate’s Degree in General Studies next week. I then plan on transferring to Northern Michigan University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree. I work at...

UPI News

Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea

The most common treatments for sleep apnea are mechanical -- CPAP machines, mouthguards and the like. But researchers think they've found a drug that might ease sleep apnea in some. The drug sulthiame, normally used to treat epilepsy, appeared to reduce breathing pauses by more than 20 events an hour,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Zeroing in on a new treatment for autism and epilepsy

Children with Dravet syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy that begins in infancy, experience seizures, usually for their entire life. They are at high risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) and can also develop intellectual disability and autism. Available treatments typically fail to improve these symptoms. Now, a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
People

Teacher Was Diagnosed with Cancer After a Nurse Dismissed Her Symptoms for a Year as 'Anxiety'

Third grade teacher Heidi Richard was preparing to start a new school year in August 2019 when her doctor's office told her, once again, not to worry about her symptoms. Richard, 47, had called her primary care physician's office a handful of times by then. She had only been treated over the phone so far, by the same nurse practitioner. What started as a sore throat and swollen glands in the spring turned into a feeling of general un-wellness that wouldn't pass. The nurse sent her to a lab, and multiple mono tests came up negative, and her white blood cell count was close to average. The nurse practitioner hinted that Richard was probably just anxious ahead of the new school year, "I got the vibe I was a hypochondriac," she tells PEOPLE.
HEALTH
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Woman Shares Warning Signs Before Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Chantal Pierre-Louis. Photo for representational purposes only. Chantal Pierre-Louis, 50, noticed she had a bad backache that made standing difficult for long periods of time. But it wasn’t until Pierre-Louis’ coworker recommended she go see a doctor for her thyroid when she lost her appetite, wondering if she perhaps had pica because she often ate ice.
CANCER
Health

Myotonic Dystrophy Is a Rare, Genetic Disease—And Its Link to Ventricular Tachycardia Is Even Rarer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67 on Tuesday of ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, a little known and very rare condition. An inherited disease, myotonic dystrophy occurs in about eight in 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Myotonic dystrophy type 2, is an even rarer form of the the condition and its exact prevalence is unknown.
DIABETES
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Blood disorder causes body to make too many red blood cells

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have a relative who was diagnosed with polycythemia vera. What is this disorder, and can it be treated? Is any new research being conducted on polycythemia vera?. ANSWER: Polycythemia vera is a blood disorder where the body makes too many red blood cells. It's one in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH

