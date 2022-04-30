ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Avril Lavigne Join Olivia Rodrigo On “Complicated” In Toronto

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Toronto leg of her Sour tour, Olivia Rodrigo welcomed Avril Lavigne to the stage for a joyful duet of Lavigne’s 2002 hit “Complicated.” The performance took place at Massey Hall on Friday night, where Lavigne was the surprise guest. Both singers were in very on-brand plaid skirts, and Rodrigo...

www.stereogum.com

