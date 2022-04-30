Ravens select TE Charlie Kolar at No. 128 overall in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens continue their run of picks in the fourth round, and have now made half of their six selections. Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis were the team’s first two picks, and next at No. 128 overall they selected Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar.

Kolar is a big target, and should be another receiving option for Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has needed a quality third tight end ever since Hayden Hurst departed, and Kolar has the potential to be a very good player behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle in the Ravens’ tight end room.