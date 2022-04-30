ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens select TE Isaiah Likely at No. 139 overall in 2022 NFL draft

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens value tight ends. They have two great ones on their roster in Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, but entering the 2022 NFL draft they needed to add a third tight end that could compliment both of them. At No. 128 overall they added Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar, but they decided to double dip at the position and add Costal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely at No, 139.

Likely is a big player, standing around 6-foot-5 and weighing 245 pounds. He excels as a receiver, and also is a very good blocker. He’s a do-it-all type player that can line up at multiple different positions and be another great target for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the football to while also helping out in the run game.

NFL
