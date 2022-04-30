Ravens select P Jordan Stout at pick No. 130 overall in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens have been a team that values special teams much more than much of the NFL, and it shows with their play on the field. They’ve won countless games due to their play on special teams, and at pick No. 130 the team added another very talented player to their special teams unit in Penn State punter Jordan Stout.

Stout was in the conversation for the best punter in the 2022 class, and has a powerful leg that can also place punts inside the 10 and 20 yard lines. His selection could spell the end of longtime punter Sam Koch in Baltimore, who would save about $2m if released by the team.