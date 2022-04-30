ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google patching risks found in Chrome browser

By Marley Kayden, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcfTz_0fPF1lJN00

( NewsNation ) — Editor’s note : A previous version of this article mischaracterized the nature of a potential security threat. The article has been updated for accuracy.

Google rolled out a new update to the Chrome browser in late April after several potentially high-risk security bugs were identified, the company wrote in a blog post .

Many of the bugs were reported by “external researchers” who find and alert the tech giant of issues. Google often pays people who flag issues in their system and according to the company release , some of the largest rewards — topping at $10,000 — went to those who flagged the highest security risks.

Recession? Inflation? Making sense of US economy

Over the next few days, Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux will be upgraded to the browser version “Chrome 101.0.4951.41” which will contain “a number of fixes and improvements,” the company said.

In the meantime, Chrome users can manually update their browsers through the settings features.

Google said further details about the patches are currently being restricted by the company “until a majority of users are updated with a fix.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Body found in Dallas County well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their surprise, a body […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Browsers#Economy#Linux#Nexstar Media Inc
laptopmag.com

I tried a “de-Googled” Android phone for a week

On Android, it’s practically impossible to escape Google’s surveillance. Not only does an Android phone constantly share your whereabouts with Google, but it continues to do so even when it’s idle, and compared to iOS, it beams 20 times more data to Google. Because Google’s trackers are so deeply ingrained into Android, toggling the built-in privacy options doesn’t do you much good either. But what if you could “de-Google” your Android phone?
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
The Verge

How to change the default apps on your Android phone

Android provides you with countless ways to customize your phone, from the color and shape of your app icons to your preferred method of system navigation. That customizability extends to your default app for common tasks like making calls and texting. Maybe you’d prefer to use a web browser with more privacy features or swap Google Assistant out for Alexa. You’re free to download the app of your choice and set it as the default — it just takes a few steps.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Brave browser update eliminates another excuse not to abandon Google Chrome

Brave has released version 1.38 of its privacy-centric browser for desktop and Android which features a refreshed Brave Shields panel, de-AMP-ed pages and a new Gemini custodial wallet integration for Brave Rewards. Unlike Google Chrome and other popular mainstream browsers, privacy is at the heart of Brave and it’s enabled...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple releases macOS 12.4 beta 4 for developers

Arriving a week after the third macOS 12.4 beta for developers and public testers – including the first webcam fix for Apple’s Studio Display – Apple has seeded macOS 12.4 beta 4 today to developers. macOS 12.4 beta 4 is now available via OTA for developers already...
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to clear cookies, cache, and browsing history in Firefox

Clearing your cookies, cache, and browsing history on Firefox is an easy way to reduce how much you're tracked online. Surfing the web is always fun, but there’s a lot of data collected when you’re doing your browsing. It’s good practice to clear cookies and other saved data on public devices like library computers or shared family computers, so others who use those devices can’t access your accounts or find information on you using your browsing history. On your personal device, it’s good to clear Firefox cookies, cache, and history once in a while to clear space and reduce the amount that websites are tracking you.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Why is switching accounts in Chrome such a hassle on mobile?

Life must be easy if you have just one Google account. It must be nice to store all of your data and digital ephemera to a single Chrome profile. The sad truth, however, is that many of us juggle several accounts. We have our personal account and often another for work. There's also the family account, that Gmail account for junk mail, and maybe another left over from your days in college.
CELL PHONES
KOLR10 News

Expecto Patronum! It’s International Harry Potter day!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In 2012, Harry Potter fans rejoiced when Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron declared that May 2 would forevermore be known as International Harry Potter Day. In the story, the Battle of Hogwarts, the war between the Order of the Phoenix and Lord Voldemort, concluded on May 2, 1998. Written by J.K. Rowling, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Law Enforcement gathered at Hells Angels Clubhouse in Springfield; here’s what we know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a large law enforcement presence at the Springfield building that serves as the private clubhouse for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Springfield Chapter Monday afternoon. The building is on South West Avenue near Madison Street in Springfield. Springfield Police said they were serving a search warrant seeking evidence about a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy