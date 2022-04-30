Caity Lotz Weighs In On ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Cancellation: “It Has Been A Blast”

Click here to read the full article.

The Black Canary , aka actress Caity Lotz , has finally spoken about the cancellation of the long-running DC’s Legends of Tomorrow series by The CW before its eighth season.DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has had a number of cast changes over the years. Lotz, who played Sara Lance/White Canary, was the only original cast member left from season one. The character first appeared as Black Canary on Arrow in October 2013 until the spinoff into “Legends,” which bowed in January 2016. Lotz had a late reaction to the cancellation news, as she was deeply immersed in Washington, D.C. lobbying efforts with The Creative Coalition for National Endowment for the Art funding. .

“I’m going to miss it so much,” she said in a series of Instagram Story videos . “I’m going to miss our amazing cast and crew. But at the same time I recognize how lucky have been to play Sara Lance for this long. Working on Legends has been amazing. It’s been such a journey and I am so endlessly grateful for it, and for you guys. So, thank you. To all the Legends of Tomorrow fans out there, we love you guys so much. And it has been a blast.”

While The CW is known for giving its longer-running series a proper goodbye, this season of Legends ended on a cliffhanger. Sources, however, pointed out that the characters can easily populate other series in the DC Arrowverse so you may see one or two of them in other shows.

Co-showrunner Keto Shimizu revealed the news on Twitter. “It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8… We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could,” she wrote.

Based on the DC characters, the series stars Caity Lotz, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez, Adam Tsekhman, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton.