‘That ’90s Show’: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon & Wilmer Valderrama Set To Reprise ‘That ’70s Show’ Roles In Spinoff

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
It’s official: all of the original young cast of That ’70s Show except for Danny Masterson are set to return for the upcoming Netflix spinoff series That ’90s Show.

In what has been labeled as “legacy cast making special guest appearances”, Topher Grace is set to reprise his role as Eric Forman, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez.

They join ‘ That ’70s Show alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are series regulars and executive producers on That ’90s Show.

In the spinoff, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Smith). Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

In addition to Haverda, That ’90s Show young series regular cast includes Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

This marks Kutcher’s return to Netflix where he previously headlined multi-camera sitcom The Ranch with Masterson until the latter was fired midway through Season 3 amid sexual assault allegations.

The multi-cam That ’90s Show was created by That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — That ’70s Show co-creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. The quartet executive produces alongside Rupp, Smith as well as Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner under the Carsey-Werner Company, which produced That ’70s Show and its offshoot That ’80s Show.

Comments / 47

RK Barbo
1d ago

To all these people who say they won't watch without Danny, do you actually realize that none of the original cast is permanent on the new show? They're all going to do guest spots of one, maybe two episodes.

Reply(2)
11
sayitaintso
1d ago

speaking as a 70s girl, this show was spot on!! hilarious!

Reply(1)
21
theeMikeD
1d ago

Doesn't Masterson have a twin brother that could play the role ??

Reply(5)
9
Naomi Judd Dies: Singer With Grammy Winning Duo The Judds, Mother Of Wynonna And Ashley Judd Was 76
Johnny Depp Trial Hears LAPD Officer Proclaim Amber Heard Not "A Victim Of Domestic Violence"; Psychologist Queried Over Evaluation Of 'Aquaman' Star
'Chicago Fire': Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was "Blessing In Disguise"
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares sweet cast pic on set

Following the dramatic two hour NCIS and NCIS Hawai'i crossover episode, NCIS is ramping up for the next episode of season 19 on April 18. While fans eagerly wait for the next episode, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres, has uploaded a sweet pic with his co-stars to Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
