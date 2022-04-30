Pete Davidson Returns To Stand-Up, Makes Kanye West Jokes In First Comedy Set In Three Years

Click here to read the full article.

Pete Davidson isn’t avoiding his hot-button issues. In his first stand-up comedy set in three years, the Saturday Night Live star made a few Kanye West observations during his stint Thursday at the Netflix Is A Joke : The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

Davidson talked about his much-publicized relationship with Kim Kardashian, including the Kanye West attacks on him personally. He compared West’s social media barbs to the infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap.

During his set, Davidson said West had told him that he (Davidson) had AIDS. He jokingly said that he was momentarily convinced it was true because West “is a genius.”

He also recalled seeing a basketball game in December of last year while seated between Jon Stewart and Chris Rock. That period was referenced as the “before time.”

“Before life was over,” he joked.

The Will Smith slap was compared to West’s claymation video, wherein Davidson got his head cut off by a West lookalike in the video for “Eazy.”

Davidson said he didn’t hold it against friend Jack Harlow for working with West, but added that his own friendship with Bill Burr, who costarred with him in The King Of Staten Island, would be over if he ever attended one of Kanye’s Sunday Service ceremonies.

Davidson has been on a leave from SNL while he is filming the Miramax horror thriller The Home . He next will be seen on big screen in Bodies Bodies Bodies, which premiered at SXSW; Good Mourning with a U with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox; and in Meet Cute opposite Kaley Cuoco.