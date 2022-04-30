ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner talks snapback body after gaining 60 pounds during second pregnancy

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WnqFm_0fPF1LYb00

Kylie Jenner is slowly losing her pregnancy pounds.

On Friday, the makeup mogul — who gave birth to a baby boy last February — revealed on a boomerang clip, via The Daily Mail, that she gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy.

“down 40lbs (prayer hands emoji) just trying to be healthy and patient,” she wrote over a clip of her walking on a treadmill. “walking/pilates is my favorite combo.”

Jenner and boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, originally named their son Wolf before deciding that, “we just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

They are also parents to daughter Stormi, 4.

Last month the reality star confessed that “postpartum has not been easy.”

“It’s very hard,” the 24-year-old shared in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories.

“This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfNFH_0fPF1LYb00
Jenner has confessed to finding her postpartum journey harder this time around.
Kylie Jenner/Youtube

She added that postpartum this time around has been difficult for her “mentally, physically, [and] spiritually.”

Jenner must have squeezed in those treadmill workouts this week as she spent hours sitting in a Los Angeles courtroom along with her sisters and mother.

Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, 33, is suing several Kar-Jenner family members for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in potential future earnings, claiming the clan used their influence to cancel the second season of her reality show, “Rob & Chyna,” a charge they have denied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C64sd_0fPF1LYb00
Jenner says she has 20 more pounds to lose.
kyliejenner/Instagram

At least there’s something exciting coming up on the family’s social calendar.

The Post reports that this year , nearly the entire family will be walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art this Monday for the famed Met Gala.

Expected to attend the starry night which is themed “Gilded Glamour,” is Kim Kardashian with boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kourtney, who will be accompanied by fiancé and PDA partner Travis Barker, momager Kris Jenner; and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Hugs Stormi, 4, In Adorable Photo As They Celebrate Easter With Family

Kylie Jenner, 24, shared several photos from her family’s Easter celebration on April 17, including one snapshot of the makeup mogul with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie sweetly wrapped her arms around her eldest child in the image, which was taken outside at matriarch Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. Kylie wore a blue dress, complete with white Balenciaga shoes and diamond earrings, while Stormi looked adorable in a stylish pink dress.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Stormi
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
Page Six

Kim Kardashian posts PDA pics with her ‘late nite snack’ Pete Davidson

Someone check on Kanye. Kim Kardashian shared new photos of herself cozying up next to boyfriend Pete Davidson via Twitter and Instagram on Monday. “Late nite snack,” the reality star, 41, cheekily captioned the pics, taken during a pizza dinner date with the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28. The pair — who have been dating since October 2021 — appeared lovey-dovey as Davidson planted a kiss on Kardashian’s cheek in one of the photos. They also stared affectionately into each other’s eyes in another. It appears the images were taken shortly after the two made their public debut as a couple, seeing as the Skims...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapback#Met Gala#The Daily Mail#Instagram Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffPost

Kevin Federline Reacts To Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Like A True Ex-Husband

We’re sure Kevin Federline will send Britney Spears the least expensive bouquet of congratulatory carnations he can find — once his latest child support check clears. Federline — who is most famous for being Spears’ ex-husband, the father of her two teenage sons, and the reason she went through a trucker hat phase — congratulated his ex-wife for expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari by engaging in the heartfelt practice of releasing a statement through his attorney.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner’s Initial Concerns About Pete Davidson Revealed: How Cory Gamble Changed Her Mind

Kris Jenner wasn’t always a huge fan of Kim Kardashian‘s romance with comedian Pete Davidson. According to a KarJenner source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, the momager was at first “thrilled” to see someone “treat Kim so incredibly,” but was “having concerns” about the couple’s age difference (Kim is 41, Pete 28). “Kris knows Pete only has good intentions for Kim, but she wasn’t completely convinced he could make it for the long haul,” the source shared.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Rocks Sleek Black & White Suits For Court Battle With Rob Kardashian: Photos

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family is almost as dramatic as the suits she’s wearing throughout the trial. On Monday (Apr. 25), Blac (b. Angela White, 33) headed to the trial wearing a dramatic black pantsuit. The jacket’s single button was fastened at Chyna’s waist, giving her a stunning figure. She paired the look with trousers that reached the heels giving her some extra height. Coupled with a tight hairstyle, Chyna was ready to take on Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the KarJenner empire.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner And Tyga Allegedly Threatened By Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner Alleges In New Lawsuit Testimony

As the trial continues in Blac Chyna’s $108 million lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, matriarch Kris Jenner took the stand on Day 3. Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée has sued the reality TV family for defamation, saying that multiple members made false claims about her to network executives at E! regarding alleged violent behavior. This, Chyna said, caused her reality show Rob & Chyna to be canceled and also prevented her from getting other jobs. The family, however, countersued and stated the alleged violent behavior toward Rob did occur, and the momager testified on April 20 about other alleged threats said to have been made against Kylie Jenner and her then-boyfriend Tyga.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

101K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy