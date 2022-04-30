ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star Shirlene ‘Ms. Juicy’ Pearson in the ICU

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3qlh_0fPF193800

“Little Women: Atlanta” star Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” Pearson is hospitalized in the ICU.

“At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU,” a statement posted to her Instagram account on Friday reads. “The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time.”

It concluded, “Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”

It did not disclose why the reality star has been hospitalized.

Pearson first appeared on the Lifetime reality show as a guest star when it premiered in 2016. She was promoted to a full-time costar by the second season and was most recently on the series’ sixth season, which premiered in 2021.

The talent manager and radio host is proud of the show and believes that it teaches society about “little people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3FOX_0fPF193800
Pearson has worked as a radio presenter and talent manager.
Getty Images

“I love this show because it teaches and informs people about who little people are,” she said in an interview in 2019. “We can do everything average height people can do because we are not different; we are just different in size.

“We have to live our lives like everybody else, and it shows that we go through the same things and the same struggles as everyone else.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRIeU_0fPF193800
Pearson posed with Porsha Williams in 2017.
Getty Images

“But don’t come out there and treat us differently because we are smaller in stature than you are,” she continued. “I love this show because it shows everyone that we can do everything that they can do and even better!”

