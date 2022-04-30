ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Report: Urban Meyer, FOX working on deal to return to Big Noon Kickoff

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer could soon be returning to FOX’s pregame studio show Big Noon Kickoff. The Athletic reported that Meyer is in negotiations with FOX to return to the...

saturdaytradition.com

