ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Commanders end shocking Sam Howell slide with first pick of Round 5

By Jerry Trotta
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven after the Carson Wentz trade, the Washington Commanders were rumored to be interested in drafting a quarterback. While that buzz quieted in the immediate aftermath of the trade, it picked up again on draft week. First, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed Washington’s in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, whom...

riggosrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Steelers beef up secondary with free agent signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Steelers didn’t pick a single defensive back in the draft and needed an extra one for depth. Kazee provides just that, and he’ll likely come cheap. In 2021, he played on a one-year, $1.1 million deal after he suffered a torn Achilles in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Commanders add to QB room with North Carolina's Sam Howell

Well, things just got interesting. The Commanders have added to their quarterback room, selecting North Carolina's Sam Howell with the 144th overall pick -- the first choice of the fifth round. A three-year starter for the Tar Heels, Howell was once considered a top quarterback prospect a couple of seasons...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Sam Howell
The Spun

Former Cardinals 2nd-Round Pick Could Be Traded Today

With the third day of the NFL Draft finally here, it’s being reported that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella could be on the move. “Among the veterans who could be traded today: AZCardinals WR Andy Isabella,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo announced on Saturday. “The Cards have offered the former second-round pick to a few teams in recent weeks, sources say. Sometimes these things get done on Day 3 of the NFLDraft.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles draft picks 2022: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks, order for every round

This year’s 2022 NFL Draft is unusual as eight teams have multiple first-round picks. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to be the only NFL team to have three first-round selections, but a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the beginning of April shook up the draft board. The Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-rounder, a seventh-round selection and a 2023 first-round pick and second-rounder in 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Espn#Liberty#Patriots
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Thinks Cowboys Got A “Steal” In Fifth Round

At least one NFL Draft analyst believes the Cowboys found a late-round gem on Saturday. After Dallas selected LSU linebacker Damone Clark 176th overall in the fifth round, ESPN’s Matt Miller reacted to the pick on Twitter. Saying, “Dallas getting Damone Clark feels like a steal.”. Seemingly the...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Marquan McCall: How Kentucky Replaces the Carolina Panther

Kentucky nose tackle Marquan McCall signed an Undrafted Free Agent contract with the Carolina Panthers after failing to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. McCall played in 40 games with 11 starts over his four-year Kentucky career. He registered 57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three QB hurries, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery as a Wildcat. The 3-4 nose tackle position is not one that accumulates a high number of stats. In fact, its main purpose is to eat up double teams and blockers which takes a great deal of unselfishness and toughness to properly execute. McCall was efficient in that role. The fun-loving defensive lineman had an infectious personality that led to him being a fan favorite.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names The “Steal” Of Day 2 Of The NFL Draft

Prior to the third day of the 2022 NFL Draft, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III revealed which player he believes is the biggest “steal” from Day 2. Griffin is a bit surprised the Philadelphia Eagles were able to select Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean with the 83rd overall pick.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

250K+
Followers
468K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy