It took a few years under PJ Fleck, but the offensive lineman drought has finally come to an end. Daniel Faalele put a stop to it on Saturday afternoon. With the No. 110 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Faalele was selected by the Baltimore Ravens. He became the first Gophers offensive lineman selected in the draft since 2006. That year, Minnesota’s Greg Eslinger and Mark Setterstrom were both taken.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO