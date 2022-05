Analysis: The Ravens weren't in the market for a safety with newly signed Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark patrolling the secondary. However, they had little choice but to take Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick when he fell to them. Some pundits claimed that Hamilton was the best overall player in this year's draft. Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will get Williams, Clark and Hamiton on the field.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO