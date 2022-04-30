ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Puts away goal

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes. Tolvanen had been...

www.cbssports.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
MLive.com

Red Wings part ways with coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings will have a new head coach in 2022-23. General manager Steve Yzerman announced today that Jeff Blashill’s contract will not be renewed. The move was not unexpected, following a late-season slide that saw the team go 9-18-4 in its final 31 games after hovering around .500 in points percentage for most of the season.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Sabres goalie Subban sings national anthem before game, crushes

Veteran player brings the house down with unbelievable version of 'Star-Spangled Banner'. Prior to the Sabres matchup against the Blackhawks tonight, Sabres goaltender, Malcolm Subban sang the National Anthem for the crowd in Buffalo. 01:30 •. Malcolm Subban went from blocking shots to belting lyrics. The Buffalo Sabres goalie sang...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

First Round Schedule of Avalanche vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Nashville Predators in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, the Avalanche will have home-ice advantage. The matchup between the Avalanche and Predators begins with Game 1 taking place on Tuesday, May 3 at Ball Arena with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Buffalo and Winnipeg Look To Next Year

The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets What went wrong with this pair?. With just days remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, all of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference ended on Wednesday with Dallas eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators online: Streaming TV, game time and odds for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Trying to watch the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round? Watch on ESPN on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Colorado's last game was a 4-1 road loss against the Minnesota Wild on April 29. Nazem Kadri (one goal) and Mikko Rantanen (one assist) both had one point for the Avalanche.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Surgery not likely

Ellis is dealing with a pelvic injury and is not expected to need surgery this offseason, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Ellis attempted to return to game action too early on Nov. 13 after missing the previous nine games and aggravated the injury, ending his season early. He scored five points in four games, including a pair of power-play assists. Barring any setbacks, Ellis is expecting to return in time for next season's training camp.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Predators to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -313, Predators +248; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Predators went 3-1 against the Avalanche during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 28, the Predators won 5-4 in a shootout.
DENVER, CO
Reuters

Brady Tkachuk leads Senators past Flyers in finale

Brady Tkachuk had one goal and one assist, Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic added one goal apiece and the Ottawa Senators defeated the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in the final regular-season game for both teams on Friday. Tkachuk reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career. Austin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Suter scores in 3rd, Red Wings beat Devils 5-3 in finale

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Friday night in the teams' season finale. Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL

