NHL

Ducks' Troy Terry: Scores in finale

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Terry scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to Dallas. Terry...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Oregonian

Tanner Smith, Oregon baseball cruise past Cal

Oregon built an early lead that proved insurmountable and cruised to a series-clinching win over Cal. Tanner Smith went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and Drew Cowley added three hits in an 8-3 win for the Ducks over the Golden Bears Saturday at PK Park. Nathan Martorella led off...
EUGENE, OR
The Oklahoman

OKC Thunder Sports Minute

Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel continues the series on grading each Thunder player on the roster. *** The Oklahoman's Thunder beat writer, Joe Mussatto, reports ont how some players on the roster will receive a bonus check of nearly $1 million on top of their regular salaries. ...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back in action Tuesday

Landeskog (knee) is "good to go" and will be in Tuesday's lineup for Game 1 against Nashville, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports. Landeskog underwent knee surgery in March and missed the last 23 games of the regular season. He still managed to rack up 30 goals and 59 points through 51 contests. The 29-year-old should jump back into his top-line role next to Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Three hits, homer

Bart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday. Bart had his best game of the season with singles in the fifth and ninth innings and a seventh-inning solo shot sandwiched in between. Bart had gone hitless across his last six games prior to Friday's three-hit effort and is now slashing .214/.340/.452, with his OPS jumping 146 points thanks to the effort.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft order: List of picks, grades for Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Commanders

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly in the books, and the NFC East has not disappointed in the three-day event held in Las Vegas. That's because the division is setting up to potentially deliver a different winner than the one it saw take the throne the previous season, yet again. For while the Dallas Cowboys can be viewed as favorites to possibly repeat after going 12-5 overall and finishing with an undefeated 6-0 record inside of the division, the reality is it's insanely difficult to repeat in the NFC East.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks ninth inning rally falls just short in weird game at PK Park

It’s probably safe to say California second baseman Hance Smith is the first Pac-12 player to be robbed of a home run and then hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the same game. The Golden Bears scored five in the eighth and then had to hang on to dear life in the ninth as they avoided a sweep at the hands of the Ducks with a 9-8 win Sunday afternoon at PK Park. With the loss, Oregon falls to 28-15 overall and 13-8 in conference play. The Ducks were up 5-3 going into the eighth inning and they brought in closer Kolby Somers...
EUGENE, OR
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Clears 30 plate appearances in rehab

Urias (quadriceps) served as a designated hitter and went 0-for-3 while reaching base on a hit by pitch during his rehab game Sunday with Double-A Biloxi. Urias has now appeared in seven games at Biloxi, recording only four hits but reaching base eight times in total across 31 plate appearances. He's also seen plenty of time in the field during the rehab assignment, so unless he experienced some sort of setback in his recovery from the left quad injury Sunday, he should return from the 10-day injured list and make his season debut for the Brewers on Tuesday against the Reds. Once activated, Urias should take on a full-time role at third base, where Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau had been working in a platoon capacity through the first three-plus weeks of the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI

