San Diego, CA

Ducks' Simon Benoit: Heading to AHL San Diego

 2 days ago

Benoit was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday. Benoit...

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL Postseason Dissection: Buffalo and Winnipeg Look To Next Year

The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets What went wrong with this pair?. With just days remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, all of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference ended on Wednesday with Dallas eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
Ducks News & Rumors: Shattenkirk, Vaakanainen & More

The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021-22 season is officially in the books after their final game last night. So too concludes the career of captain Ryan Getzlaf, who played his final game in the NHL on Sunday night. Shattenkirk Plays in All 82 Games. After missing the very last game of...
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 Season: Rebuilds Are Like This

The Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 season came to an end at Gila River Arena in what looked to be a long night for fans as they fell behind early… yet still won. It was ironic that the last game at Gila River was against the Nashville Predators… just as it was for the first game in the arena in 2003. The times at first didn’t seem to change a thing. The Preds were dominating and ran up four goals in less than seven minutes. Starting goalie Karel Vejmelka was expeditiously yanked. And as it turned out that was the best decision head coach André Tourigny made all night. Harri Sateri came to the rescue and didn’t allow a goal in the Coyotes’ amazing 5-4 comeback victory. It was the Coyotes’ third consecutive win after dropping 10 straight, including two overtime losses. Such is life in a rebuild.
GLENDALE, AZ
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
