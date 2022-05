Agree with our panel? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. After a decent win we go into the play-offs in good form and you would assume full of confidence. Teams that come into these games on a high invariably do well, and whilst all four of the qualifying sides have been getting results in recent weeks I think we look in much better shape than we did at this stage last season.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO