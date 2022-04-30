‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Quits Oppenheim Group After Drama on Season 5

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s official! Selling Sunset ’s Christine Quinn is quitting the Oppenheim Group after ditching the show’s reunion taping due to testing positive for the coronavirus.

“It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” a source told Us Weekly on Saturday, April 30, noting that her profile has been removed from the company’s website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uB534_0fPEyn5400 Christine has become known as the resident pot-stirrer throughout the show’s five seasons and has created bad blood between herself and nearly every castmate due to her antics.

On an episode that streamed during season 5 of the Netflix series, c ostar Emma Hernan alleged that Christine bribed one of her longtime clients with $5,000 to never work with the Boston native again.

When the drama was brought to Jason Oppenheim ’s attention, there was discussion on whether it was time to let her go – though the How to Be a Boss B*tch author was a no show to their meeting – and ultimately, the season ended with a cliffhanger of her future with the brokerage.

The Agents on 'Selling Sunset' Are Raking It In: How Much They Make

Though Christine claims that the hit Netflix series is full of “ fake storylines ,” that hasn’t stopped her costars from vocalizing their disdain for the mother of one since the release of season 5.

Mary Fitzgerald slammed claims that Christine missed the reunion taping due to a positive COVID test result. “ Probably because she didn’t want to face everything she’s done,” Mary told TMZ , when asked why she believed Christine would have lied about testing positive.

“We didn’t want to have to talk to her about her actions, and I’m sure she didn’t want to have answers for her actions,” she added.

Chrishell Stause seemingly agreed with Mary when she tweeted a GIF of Maury Povich reading polygraph results on Tuesday, April 25. “The lie detector determined that was a lie,” the GIF read.

Hopeless Romantic! ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause’s Dating History

Even former friend Davina Potratz claims to be “done” with Christine’s antics. “I really do care or cared for Christine, but she’s shown her true colors now and there’s really nothing left for me to say,” she said during an appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

As for how the show will survive without Christine’s drama, Mary told TMZ , “It will be fine.” “I think Christine is great for the show. I just don’t think she’s good for the office.”

