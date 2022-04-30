ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why does Pep Guardiola have ‘mdcr’ on his shirt on the touchline during Manchester City games?

By Alex Terrell
 2 days ago
PEP GUARDIOLA is one of the most cultured characters in world football.

The Spaniard, 51, who is chasing his fourth Premier League title with Manchester City, can regularly be seen on the touchline wearing a long-sleeve t-shirt.

Pep Guardiola can regularly be spotted wearing a shirt with 'mdcr' on the back Credit: Reuters

And when he is not barking instructions to his players, he often storms around the technical area scratching his head for his next genius tactical idea.

Why does Pep Guardiola wear a t-shirt with 'mdcr' on the back?

Guardiola is one for wearing club kit combined with a casual jeans look.

It is a long way from the days of a suit and tie that was favoured by managers of old like Sir Alex Ferguson and George Graham.

The range is part of a Manchester City set of attire that has been designed by Puma.

Guardiola has previously used his touchline attire to show off the names of his favoured charities.

In the 2020-21 season he wore a hoodie with the slogan of the charity Open Arms on.

The Madchester scene inspired Oasis to break out and become one of the biggest ever British acts Credit: PA:Press Association

What does 'mdcr' stand for?

The four-letter abbreviation stands for 'Madchester', adding to the north-western English city's reputation as a musical and cultural cauldron, where mad things happen.

The term is associated with the music scene from the 1980s and 1990s.

Back then, bands like the Stone Roses, Happy Mondays and Inspiral Carpets were running the roost music-wise.

And then along came a band called Oasis, fronted by City-loving pair Liam and Noel Gallagher, who changed the face of British music forever.

But Madchester was also associated with massive raves and gigs that went on in the city at the time, many of them taking place in warehouses and derelict buildings that had been repurposed for music venues.

