Clemson, SC

Top 2023 OL prospect puts Clemson in his top group

By Alex Turri
 2 days ago

Clemson has landed in another 2023 four-star recruits’ top choices as in-state prospect Markee Anderson announced his top four schools on Twitter this Saturday.

Playing out of Dorman high school in Roebuck, South Carolina, the offensive lineman is a coveted recruit for the Tigers. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Anderson is the No.149 national prospect and the No.7 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class.

The four schools Anderson announced he would be choosing between are Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, and South Carolina. Based on the school choices, it seems he wants to stay closer to home, which should give the Tigers an excellent opportunity to land the highly touted offensive lineman.

Andrew Booth Jr.'s top highlights at Clemson

