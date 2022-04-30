ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts: Andrew Booth Jr. falls to Vikings

By Justin Robertson
 2 days ago

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was the first Tiger to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft after the Minnesota Vikings selected him at No. 42.

Despite being projected as a first-round selection in most mock drafts, Booth ultimately had to wait until day two to be drafted. He was the sixth cornerback selected in the Draft, with Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) and Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) highlighting the group ahead of him.

Injury concerns seemed to play a factor in Booth’s fall, as he underwent sports hernia surgery in March. Still, the second-round selection is an impressive accomplishment for a promising, young player with plenty of upside.

With the pick, the Vikings could have a day-one starter opposite of veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Here’s what people on Twitter had to say about the Clemson Tiger heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

