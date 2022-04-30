ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia attacks Ukraine: Actress Angelina Jolie visits Lviv

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
LVIV, Ukraine — Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie visited Ukraine on Saturday to meet with children affected by the two-month-old conflict, her spokesperson said.

Jolie, 46, who won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in “Girl, Interrupted,” visited the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, her spokesperson said.

She met with orphaned and displaced children and visited doctors and volunteers, NBC News reported.

“The purpose of Angelina’s visit is to bear witness to the human impact of the conflict, and to support the civilian population,” Jolie’s spokesperson said Saturday.

Videos of Jolie visiting a cafe in Lviv were posted on social media, the BBC reported. Other footage showed the actress waving at people and signing autographs for fans, according to the news outlet.

“The impact the war is having on a generation of Ukrainian children is devastating to see,” Jolie said in a statement. “No child anywhere should have to flee their homes, or witness the murder of their loved ones, or experience shelling and the destruction of their homes. Yet that is the reality of so many children in Ukraine and around the world.”

