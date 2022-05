In March, Angelina Jolie sat down with The Today Show to speak about her work in getting The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) reauthorized. Propelled by her own recent child custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt where she’s alleged the actor abused her and their children, the actress and UN Ambassador spent months vigorously lobbying alongside anti-abuse activists like Ruth Glenn in favor of the law, which protects women and children abused in the home, after it had lapsed in 2019. “When somebody harms a child – if it’s a stranger – the way the law looks at it, the way the law responds, is quite strong,” Jolie said. “When it’s someone within a family, within a home, it is responded to less.”

