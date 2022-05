Sally Rae and I were having a fine sort of spring day at The Waterin’ Hole Café. We’re the main socializing spot in downtown Heartbreak, some 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s lamentable sushi bars. We serve honest chicken-fried steak, NOT raw fish, and we had an unusually good lunch run. The windows were open and cleanup wasn’t half-bad.

